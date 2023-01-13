 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 13 January 2023

0.9.6.5 - Fixes, Shadows and Building Stuff

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes issue with navigation getting stuck under certain conditions, adds shadow quality setting and some updates to office building system

Changes

  • Improved shadows
  • Added option to change shadow quality in settings
  • Changes to how build mode looks
  • Updated change comic sliders UI to be clearer
  • Two new pieces of furniture: Fancy Bookshelf and Pile Of Comics

Fixes

  • At certain frame rates the workers could get stuck. This should be fixed now
  • Fixed UI issues at some screen resolutions

