0.9.6.5 - Fixes, Shadows and Building Stuff

This update fixes issue with navigation getting stuck under certain conditions, adds shadow quality setting and some updates to office building system
Changes
- Improved shadows
- Added option to change shadow quality in settings
- Changes to how build mode looks
- Updated change comic sliders UI to be clearer
- Two new pieces of furniture: Fancy Bookshelf and Pile Of Comics
Fixes
- At certain frame rates the workers could get stuck. This should be fixed now
- Fixed UI issues at some screen resolutions
Changed files in this update