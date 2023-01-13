Minor Hotfix

A hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Fix text scrolling speed at zero not showing text at all
Reported by Toxic Frog
- Fix fish names being cut off when scrolling via gamepad
Reported by Adoom Mear
- Fix opening the cheat menu while fishing leading to input confusion
Reported by Adoom Mear
- Fix opening a chest while crawling under a block being able to clip you
Reported by Mirarant
- Fix hitting an open chest with attacks cancelling the animation
Reported by Dwarf Woot
Changed files in this update