 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kandria update for 13 January 2023

Minor Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10316880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix text scrolling speed at zero not showing text at all
    Reported by Toxic Frog
  • Fix fish names being cut off when scrolling via gamepad
    Reported by Adoom Mear
  • Fix opening the cheat menu while fishing leading to input confusion
    Reported by Adoom Mear
  • Fix opening a chest while crawling under a block being able to clip you
    Reported by Mirarant
  • Fix hitting an open chest with attacks cancelling the animation
    Reported by Dwarf Woot

Changed files in this update

Depot 1261431
  • Loading history…
Depot 1261432
  • Loading history…
Depot 1261434
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link