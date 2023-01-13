v0.4.8 - Farms

Share · View all patches · Build 10316765 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Farms have been added to the world map, new ranged abilities, and a save/game rewrite with support for quick & auto-saves.

Save files from v0.4.7 are NOT compatible.

Farms

Farms are a new location found throughout the world, which can be used as a place to rest during travels or to collect resources for crafting.



Farms come in 4 variations: Vegetable Farm, Wheat Farm, Turkey Farm, and Orchard. Farm plants and animals will respawn over time.

Added Farmer - farmers sell few items, have little gold, but will buy almost anything.

Added Wells - drink from wells for free healing.

Added Cooking Pot The cooking pot improves your ability to boil or stew foods. +25% chance to duplicate meals that use boiling or stewing recipes. -50% chance to cook superb food. Meal duplication now shows in a log when a meal is duplicated Cooking on a campfire now gives -50% chance to cook a superb food item.



Location Images

The overworld location UI has been redone, included 30+ new location images.



Ranged Skills

The Ranged, Archery, and Arbalism skills have been updated with new abilities, passives, and ability upgrades.



Ranged Removed: Blunted Projectiles, Ranged Specialist. New: Crack Shot, Ranged Specialist (new passive), Keen-Eyed.

Archery Removed: Keen-Eyed. New: Piercing Arrows, Archery Precision, Archery Swiftness, Halting Crits, Hit Weaving.

Arbalism New: Arbalism Precision, Arbalism Swiftness, Targeted Destruction. Rapid Reload - reduced speed bonus from 50% to 25%.



Save/Load Games

The save game system has been rewritten to support multiple saves for the same playthrough, quick & auto saving, and increased reliability.

The save UI now shows the player class and level.

Added hotkey (default F5) to quick save.

Added key hotkey (default F9) to quick load.

Zones are now compressed when saving to reduce size on disk.

Creating a new character with the same name will no longer overwrite the previous character.

Save files should longer become corrupted if an error occurs during save. Saving is done to temporary files which overwrite the original only on a successful save.

Support loading and quick saving while in the overworld.

Fixes and tweaks to increase overall robustness and reliability.

Vile Gremlin

This fast-attacking and nimble gremlin has two unique abilities and can be found in large castles.



One of several new Gremlins to be added in the coming updates.

Item Icons

Added 12 new item icons covering crafting ingredients and book supplies.



Quality of Life

Clicking a skill in the level-up window will now show details for that skill including abilities, level, and focus points.

New option "Fast Start". Enable this to allow escaping the starter dungeon early.

New option "Display Name Mode", allowing you to toggle overhead names on and off instead of push to show.

New option "Screen Tinting" to disable the black tint fade that appears when opening a loot container or other UI window.

New option "Pan Speed" to change how fast the camera pans.

The camera can now be panned diagonally.

Increased the click area for cupboards and large bookshelves (you can now click the top to loot them, instead of only the bottom tile area).

Keyboard Controls

If the player is using keyboard they can walk into a door to open it.

"p" can now be used to pickup items on the ground or in an adjacent tile.

Other Changes

Increased map size and number of locations spawned.

Removed the version switcher. Older version can be now accessed through steam (right click game -> properties -> betas -> select version).

Nature Magic: buffed "Summon Brambles". Bramble damage: 2 -> 4; bramble slow: 50 -> 100; number of brambles 3 -> 4.

Chivalry: "Shield Bash" ability damage now scales with protection.

Gave Lamassu a new multi-target ranged spike attack ability, along with 25% stun resist.

Gave Aeternum 50% stun resist and 50% cripple resist.

Increased Null Defender damage when their sword is equipped. Decrease their armor when their shield is equipped.

Reduced the number of ghosts that can spawn in dungeons, particularly for lower level castle.

Nature Magic cost reduction is now capped at 95%.

Show wound icon in the wound status effect tooltip.

Increase durability of Padded Coat, Rusted Mail Coif, and Improvised Breastplate

The "town" faction is now called "Humans".

Weariness now goes down in Keepers village.

Repeat attack is now disabled for weapons that use ammo (bows and crossbows)

Cities, Towns, and Hamlets will no longer generate NPCs with the same name.

Add several hundred more possible human NPC names.

Reduced weight of Polished Stone to 0.

Bug Fixes