Stellar Echoes update for 13 January 2023

1.13 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10316728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Volume setting optimization
Optimization of the attack logic of the small carp
Guided video is enabled by default
Scene material map optimization
Respawn logic optimization
Player Value Adjustments

