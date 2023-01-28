Update #3 is here!

Another update following the recently released Update #2 to address some issues that have been reported. We also made some more performance improvements while at it.

Bug Fixes

Fixes a crash issue with the upgraded cutting board and while at it we fixed the sushi problem, too.

Fixes a potential crash during the competition.

Fixes a problem with the Find Lucian’s Shop quest.

Fixes an issue that caused map markers not showing after loading a game.

Fixes a bug that caused custom map markers to not always save correctly.

Fixes a bug that caused the UI text to shake on the screen while fueling.

Fixes multiple issues with lock picking. The way lock picking works under the hood has been

reworked in order to eliminate the issues reported.

Fixes an issue that could cause inputs to be processed incorrectly when in the journal causing in turn the character to walk unintentionally.

Fixes a bug that prevented the radio stations not to play.

Fixes an issue with menu creator when aborting prematurely or switch tabs in the PC.

Fixes an issue that prevented the Hurricane shop marker to be displayed correctly on the map.

Fixes an issue with missing gas station thumbnail on the map.

Fixes a bug that caused fast travel icons to not unlock properly on the map.

Added missing sounds when putting a pizza together.

Fixes a bug when fuelling the truck that allowed to fuel it despite the tank already being full.

Fixes a problem of not being able to interact correctly with Hurricane when ordering from Clara.

Fixes a bug that made the mouse cursor disappear when in the shop tab.

Fixes a bug that blocked UI buttons during sabotage and slashing tires.

Fixes a bug that caused the confirmation popup on Save and Load to not close correctly.

Fixes the problem with disappearing icons while driving.

Fixes a bug that caused the achievements Serious Player and Local Hero to not register correctly.

Fixes an issue with Clara’s job marker to being displayed correctly.

Improvements

The Back to Shop button is now active during the quests with Luciano and Hurricane.

Highlighting items has seen some improvement and should now be more responsive and better visible.

The state of the jerrycan in the garage is now being properly saved.

Saving and loading the state of jobs has been improved and should be a lot more reliable now.

More tutorials in Free Roam have been added.

The Journal tab has proper animations now. While at it, multiple photos in the journal have been fixed.

Inventory items and now better displayed.

Clara’s shop working hours in Free Roam have been adjusted.

Vehicle AI has seen a series of smaller improvements.

Performance

Various static meshes/objects in the game world has been further optimized for better performance.

Reduced the amount of graphical assets being kept in memory even when not needed at any given time resulting in a smaller memory (RAM) footprint.

Other

Spoken dialogs during sabotage has been shortened slightly.

We hope we made the instructions for the map zoom feature a little bit clearer now.

The tutorial for hacking should be a bit easier to understand now.

Various language and translations updates.

And that's it for today! We hope that you'll enjoy the update and the changes that we've made. If you still have any concerns about the game-related stuff, feel free to let us know in the comments below. Last but not least, we've just wanted to let you know that Food Truck Simulator along with Gas Station Simulator is currently on sale, so if you've ever dreamed of running a successful food truck or gas station business, now is the great chance to make a dream comes true!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28634/