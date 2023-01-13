 Skip to content

Moonshine Inc. update for 13 January 2023

PATCH 1.0.5

PATCH 1.0.5 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moonshiners!

As we continue to gather reviews and feedback from you, today we're coming up with another set of fixes and additional functionality.

PATCH NOTES:

FIXES:

  • Fixed an issue with workers' pathfinding 
  • Fixed an issue with Hotspots bonuses not saving properly 
  • Fixed an issue with disappearing alcohol in delivery 
  • Players no longer can complete missions requiring learning a specific number of recipes by loading a save file 
  • Now the list of workers available in the Delivery window will update after it is completed
  • Small fixes to the several missions and side quests
  • Small fixes in the localization

 
NEW FEATURE:

  • Dynamic tracking of objective progression

 

Be sure to join us on Discord, and talk with other moonshiners there! We have quite a bunch of specialists there ;)
If you want to help us with fixes, be sure to describe your issue and drop us your save files at [contact@klabater.com](contact@klabater.com) (subject: MOONSHINE INC SAVE).

