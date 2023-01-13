PATCH 1.0.5

Moonshiners!

As we continue to gather reviews and feedback from you, today we're coming up with another set of fixes and additional functionality.

PATCH NOTES:

FIXES:

Fixed an issue with workers' pathfinding

Fixed an issue with Hotspots bonuses not saving properly

Fixed an issue with disappearing alcohol in delivery

Players no longer can complete missions requiring learning a specific number of recipes by loading a save file

Now the list of workers available in the Delivery window will update after it is completed

Small fixes to the several missions and side quests

Small fixes in the localization



NEW FEATURE:

Dynamic tracking of objective progression

If you want to help us with fixes, be sure to describe your issue and drop us your save files at [contact@klabater.com](contact@klabater.com) (subject: MOONSHINE INC SAVE).