PATCH 1.0.5

Moonshiners!
As we continue to gather reviews and feedback from you, today we're coming up with another set of fixes and additional functionality.
PATCH NOTES:
FIXES:
- Fixed an issue with workers' pathfinding
- Fixed an issue with Hotspots bonuses not saving properly
- Fixed an issue with disappearing alcohol in delivery
- Players no longer can complete missions requiring learning a specific number of recipes by loading a save file
- Now the list of workers available in the Delivery window will update after it is completed
- Small fixes to the several missions and side quests
- Small fixes in the localization
NEW FEATURE:
- Dynamic tracking of objective progression
Be sure to join us on Discord, and talk with other moonshiners there! We have quite a bunch of specialists there ;)
If you want to help us with fixes, be sure to describe your issue and drop us your save files at [contact@klabater.com](contact@klabater.com) (subject: MOONSHINE INC SAVE).
