Patch Notes 13.01.2023

As always: If you encounter a bug, please report it straight away ingame by pressing F1 and describing the issue (my crystal ball is currently in the dry cleaners). This makes it a lot easier for me to replicate and fix it. If you would like any direct feedback, don't forget to include your email address.

Bug fixes

It's no longer possible to activate the car in the intro level twice (which leads to the second level not loading properly, which in turn means no zombies spawning).

The achievement for completing CONFLICT in story mode is now correctly granted. If you have already beaten this level, the achievement will be granted automatically the next time you start the game.

The white Jeep in SHOTGUN had no collider, which allowed you to walk/shoot straight through it (thank you wessubba you weirdo).

When adding your name to the local high score list, it's no longer necessary to type at least 3 letters.

When restarting a level in story mode, after being placed in the RV, the player didn't have a weapon selected.

When the game wants you to equip a particular weapon or piece of equipment, it now checks whether it's already equipped and completes that step if that's the case.

The cricket sounds in the tutorial level have been replaced by ones that are not as high pitched.

Fixed a few typos in various texts.

Global highscores now display more letters.

Placing a decoy barrel in between two tesla turrets interrupted the connection between the two tesla turrets (only in the preview, before it was bought).

Features

The tutorial in home guides the player a little bit better now.

When looking at a turret, the right panel now doesn't show the "buy" icon for the upgrades anymore unless the player actually chooses to enter the upgrade dialogue.