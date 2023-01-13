- Made The Giants' picking up animation more natural .
- Fixed bug where windmills were built on their sides.
- Fixed bug where kicking a villager asking for help would leave a speech bubble in the air until the end of the day.
The Giant of Torridge Island update for 13 January 2023
Version 0.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
