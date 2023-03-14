14/03/2023 Game Update (v-1.1.26)

_Hello everyone, Fallen Flag Studio here! We hope everyone is doing great; we're excited to share with y'all the latest Eldest Souls balance changes!

Many of these changes have been inspired by our Community, and are aimed at spicing up a little some Shards while also giving a much needed balance pass to some of the bosses to finesse the experience for both old and new players!_

Balance

Shards

Lightbringer (Azikel Shard Active) - Damage per tick: 7 -> 10; Speed increase buff: 25% -> 35%;

Lunar Inspiration (Aryana Shard Active) - Increased damage of all attacks by 25%;

United's Blessing (Eos Shard Active) - Fire attack damage: 75 -> 90;

Empire's Wrath (Depths of the Forgotten Shard Active) - Max damage: 200 -> 250;



Infusions

Crimson Counter (Deer God + Counter) - Self-damage taken on activation: 45% HP -> 35% HP;



Bosses

Eos, God of Unity - Fire Font attack size increased by 33%;

Hyem of the Frigid Waste - Icicle size increased by 25%; Max number of icicles and runes increased by 35%;

Deer God - Blood Lilies now require 20% more blood spilled to grow;

Warden of Purity - The Warden's hands now take 25% increased damage;

Aryana, First of the Moon - Increased HP by 15%;

Drakmur, the Nightmare - Drakmur melee attacks now created a random number of darkness orbs.

Zylad, Lord of Steel - Dragonslayer Sword (Floating sword) now has a better hit check to avoid players being sometimes dragged by the attack while dodging.

The Rejected Daughter - Cobwebs spawn time increased by 15%.

The Rotting Crown - Lightening Orbs no longer stun players again if the player is already stunned.

Eksyll, Princeps - Reduced cool-down time of special attacks by 25% Reduced cool-down of falling rocks during final phase by 25%.

Abyssal Guardian (NG+ Guardian) - Corruption zones size reduced by 20% Corruption zones now spawn 35% less often.



Us at Fallen Flag want to thank all the players for the continuous and amazing support that Eldest Souls has received since launch. Please keep sharing your feedback with us through the Community Discord, and keep an eye on our socials for more Eldest Souls and of course future projects!

PS: Here's some Steam keys to share with your friends (if you're fast enough!)

LNKGL-GKERK-M5C@TN

VX@F3B-XXGHT-9HNDM

VMHH7-Q0@EZJ-NL9K7

PPS: we've added some @ symbols in the codes to counter those pesky bots, make sure to remove any @ symbol before claiming your key!