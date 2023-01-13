Base Bud 4000 puts the taunt in adjutant: small patch

I always wanted an adjutant but didn't want to do it until I did it right.

Then I remembered I always wanted a robot friend.

BOOM! Base Bud 4000!

Enjoy

The dimensional reality flying might make you die of laughing, be careful, I don't want to lose my user base quite yet. That is only a taste of stuff to come... Also heads up... Lots of inventory/etc not quite functional. I was dropping the adjutant patch asap for new users... But still the dimensional reality flight is more fun than it's ever been, trust.