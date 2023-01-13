 Skip to content

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 13 January 2023

Patch Note Jan.13 2023

Patch Note Jan.13 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Bug Fixed: Game freezes when entering Lübeck during the triggering of the Tulip Mania event.
2 Bug Fixed: Incorrect language display of the fleet interface.
3 Bug Fixed: Abnormal Map UI filter mask after entering the landing point.
4 Bug Fixed: Fixed the logic of auto-archiving, and solved the problem of supply loss when going to sea for archiving.
5 Bug Fixed: Brightness adjustment interface was not displayed when starting a new game.
6 Bug Fixed: Optimize the mainline text process.
7 Bug Fixed: Abnormal screen color display caused by Abdullah's ending game logic
8 Optimization: Optimized the click area of the land exploration grid to make the direction of travel more accurate.
9 Optimization: Adjust the misleading dialogue text in the main line of Yunmu.
10 Optimization: Adjust some mission descriptions of Yunmu's main line to make the goals more accurate.
11 Optimization: Add some game tips on the Loading interface.
12 Optimization: Added route map categories in the knowledge interface, which can be opened after obtaining the route map.
13 Optimization: Optimize the response speed of the bow/stern guns to make the fire more timely.
14 Optimization: Optimize the trajectory offset of the artillery, improve the accuracy, and slightly reduce the reloading speed.

