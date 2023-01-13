 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chronicon update for 13 January 2023

Update 1.50.3 is out to fix the launch problem (for real this time)

Share · View all patches · Build 10316234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Thanks for being patient with us.
We have finally got a fix for the launching issue introduced with update 1.50.0!

This update runs on a BETA build of the game engine so there may be some unexpected behavior - please let us know if you encounter anything weird. We will be updating another time around the DLC release (still planned for later this month) on a stable engine release, so if there are any weird issues we are expecting to have them resolved by then.

Also included in this update is another Shared Stash tab :)

Thanks again - we look forward to releasing the Mechanist!

Here are the full notes:

1.50.3:

  • Added an additional stash tab for everyone.
  • Fixed the game not launching issue.
  • Fixed some bad tooltips and misc typos.
  • Fixed several issues with localization where a game restart was needed to fully update the changed language.
  • Fixed several instances of overlapping or bad padding in tooltips and UI elements.

Changed files in this update

Chronicon Windows Depot 375481
  • Loading history…
Chronicon Linux Depot 375482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link