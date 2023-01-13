Update 1.50.3 is out to fix the launch problem (for real this time)

Hey everyone!

Thanks for being patient with us.

We have finally got a fix for the launching issue introduced with update 1.50.0!

This update runs on a BETA build of the game engine so there may be some unexpected behavior - please let us know if you encounter anything weird. We will be updating another time around the DLC release (still planned for later this month) on a stable engine release, so if there are any weird issues we are expecting to have them resolved by then.

Also included in this update is another Shared Stash tab :)

Thanks again - we look forward to releasing the Mechanist!

Here are the full notes:

1.50.3: