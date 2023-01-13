Update 1.50.3 is out to fix the launch problem (for real this time)

Hey everyone!
Thanks for being patient with us.
We have finally got a fix for the launching issue introduced with update 1.50.0!
This update runs on a BETA build of the game engine so there may be some unexpected behavior - please let us know if you encounter anything weird. We will be updating another time around the DLC release (still planned for later this month) on a stable engine release, so if there are any weird issues we are expecting to have them resolved by then.
Also included in this update is another Shared Stash tab :)
Thanks again - we look forward to releasing the Mechanist!
Here are the full notes:
1.50.3:
- Added an additional stash tab for everyone.
- Fixed the game not launching issue.
- Fixed some bad tooltips and misc typos.
- Fixed several issues with localization where a game restart was needed to fully update the changed language.
- Fixed several instances of overlapping or bad padding in tooltips and UI elements.
Changed files in this update