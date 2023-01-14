This patch primarily fixes an issue where Rogue and Endless modes wouldn't unlock when completing the story mode. The fix is retroactive, so if you've completed story mode and not gotten your rewards, well, you should now! Let me know if there's any further issues please!
Mothership Forever update for 14 January 2023
Progression Fix!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update