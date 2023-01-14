 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mothership Forever update for 14 January 2023

Progression Fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 10316165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch primarily fixes an issue where Rogue and Endless modes wouldn't unlock when completing the story mode. The fix is retroactive, so if you've completed story mode and not gotten your rewards, well, you should now! Let me know if there's any further issues please!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2253911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link