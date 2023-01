Share · View all patches · Build 10316032 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

PIGROMANCE has been updated to ver.0.7.0

Since, we change and fix many things from last updates, so it took long time to make new Update notice.

Thank you for whom waiting our game.

[Update List]

Change terrain in some area.

Change some puzzles to make it more fluent and logically right.

Stability improvements

We will improve our game continuously to make our game better.

Thank you.