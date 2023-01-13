- Changed impact of Crime and Violent Crime so that they actually convey a positive impact when very low.
- Union subsidies are now incompatible with bans on unions, and vice versa.
- Added new 'inertia boost' slider on options screen for people who want to experiment with slower-changing opinions.
- New game and mission options screens are now modal to prevent accidental misclicks.
- Fixed bug on steam deck where touchscreen tap locations used the cursor position, not the touch position.
- Rearranged options screen to work better on steam deck.
- Enlarged checkbox hitboxes for steamdeck to help with tap to select.
- Some fixes to Portuguese translation.
Democracy 4 update for 13 January 2023
Updated with steam deck and translation improvements, bug fixes and optimisation
