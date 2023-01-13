 Skip to content

Democracy 4 update for 13 January 2023

Updated with steam deck and translation improvements, bug fixes and optimisation

Share · View all patches · Build 10316027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed impact of Crime and Violent Crime so that they actually convey a positive impact when very low.
  2. Union subsidies are now incompatible with bans on unions, and vice versa.
  3. Added new 'inertia boost' slider on options screen for people who want to experiment with slower-changing opinions.
  4. New game and mission options screens are now modal to prevent accidental misclicks.
  5. Fixed bug on steam deck where touchscreen tap locations used the cursor position, not the touch position.
  6. Rearranged options screen to work better on steam deck.
  7. Enlarged checkbox hitboxes for steamdeck to help with tap to select.
  8. Some fixes to Portuguese translation.

