4.2.6 (current)
Fixed bug on deleting labels.
Fixed bug on attaching labels to math items.
Intersección of STLs improved (still improving).
Fixed bug updating faces of fractals in multiplayer mode.
Fixed bug dividing a circle in equal parts.
Neotrie VR update for 13 January 2023
Minor updates and fixed bugs
