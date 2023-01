Share · View all patches · Build 10315980 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello there dwellers of the deep! What better date to release a patch than Friday the 13th!

Added card text scaling feature. You can find in the options menu under UI.

Added animation when receiving a random potion from an event.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks