STOLEN CITY update for 13 January 2023

Offroader

13 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added An Offroader

For guaranteed Offroader spawn, it is recommended to start a new game!

  • an offroader vehicle has been added to the game

  • two such offroaders will spawn on the map

  • the glass armor and the hull armor has been added to the offroader
  • they can be crafted on a modded workbench


  • the feature of the offroader is an increased inventory, increased cross-country ability and good lighting

  • fuel consumption has been adjusted for all vehicles (fuel consumption has been increased)
  • fixed crash of the game when the vehicle is completely broken

