Added An Offroader
For guaranteed Offroader spawn, it is recommended to start a new game!
- an offroader vehicle has been added to the game
- two such offroaders will spawn on the map
- the glass armor and the hull armor has been added to the offroader
- they can be crafted on a modded workbench
- the feature of the offroader is an increased inventory, increased cross-country ability and good lighting
- fuel consumption has been adjusted for all vehicles (fuel consumption has been increased)
- fixed crash of the game when the vehicle is completely broken
Changed files in this update