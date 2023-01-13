Playtest Patch Notes Jan 13th

Added 8 storage 1x1 building

Copy item slot lock states when copying a blueprint

Store host session settings together with latest save slot name so "Continue" on the frontend automatically starts hosting the session again

Allow destroying dropped items by shooting them

Added faction lock button to diplomacy screen to prevent other players from joining (for now clickable by anyone in faction)

Renamed Small Bot and Beacon Kit

Moved Deconstructor to the starter tech

Added range to Deconstructor

Support command line argument '-continue' to automatically click "Continue" on the frontend menu

Lock slots in multi frame view when passing stacks to another unit

Changed "Leave Game" on game over screen to "Dismiss" to allow switching to another faction without restarting

Added ping, sort, connect, disconnect behavior instructions

Added ally radar filter value

Made enemy radar filter not include units of allied factions

Fix for disappearing meshes and effects when moving internal component with an effect to a non internal slot

Added effect when spawning explorer reward units

Made 20 foundation plate actually build only 20 foundation plate, not 100

Increased foundation plate stack to 40

Upped foundation speed boost and fixed description

Added miner speed boost to tooltip

Fixed mine behavior instruction

Changed Resimulator functionality

Fix flickering of home range effect

Trilobites have 1 more HP (3->4)

Made blight storm effect more noticeable

Increase warning time of blight storm and slightly increase timer

Allow moving through blight storm when you have unlocked the tech or have a blight shield

Added graphics to virus protection codex entry

Added talking head to virus codex entry

Added Elain virus voice sample

Made virus more noticeable, added more warnings and added some content to the virus codex entry

Added some word highlighting to context and home register tooltips

Modified some bots to better allow for a no deploy, bot only run

Fixed tooltip for tech from showing required tech error when already unlocked

Made turrets not attack things not visible

Added obvious "In Grid" message to power tooltip

Show customized entity name in entity definition tooltip

Drop items in direction of where the mouse is when releasing drag-and-drop button

Make later bots require power

Show power details on entities that don't require power

Changed behavior tooltip to always say Behavior Controller and show behavior name in green

Show research time correctly

Fixed the getfreespace instruction to get the actual free space for an item

Don't auto save the game in credits

Allow mine behavior instruction to work with advanced miner and extractor

Increased voice volume by default