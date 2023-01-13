 Skip to content

Desynced Playtest update for 13 January 2023

Playtest Patch Notes Jan 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 10315873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 8 storage 1x1 building

  • Copy item slot lock states when copying a blueprint

  • Store host session settings together with latest save slot name so "Continue" on the frontend automatically starts hosting the session again

  • Allow destroying dropped items by shooting them

  • Added faction lock button to diplomacy screen to prevent other players from joining (for now clickable by anyone in faction)

  • Renamed Small Bot and Beacon Kit

  • Moved Deconstructor to the starter tech

  • Added range to Deconstructor

  • Support command line argument '-continue' to automatically click "Continue" on the frontend menu

  • Lock slots in multi frame view when passing stacks to another unit

  • Changed "Leave Game" on game over screen to "Dismiss" to allow switching to another faction without restarting

  • Added ping, sort, connect, disconnect behavior instructions

  • Added ally radar filter value

  • Made enemy radar filter not include units of allied factions

  • Fix for disappearing meshes and effects when moving internal component with an effect to a non internal slot

  • Added effect when spawning explorer reward units

  • Made 20 foundation plate actually build only 20 foundation plate, not 100

  • Increased foundation plate stack to 40

  • Upped foundation speed boost and fixed description

  • Added miner speed boost to tooltip

  • Fixed mine behavior instruction

  • Changed Resimulator functionality

  • Fix flickering of home range effect

  • Trilobites have 1 more HP (3->4)

  • Made blight storm effect more noticeable

  • Increase warning time of blight storm and slightly increase timer

  • Allow moving through blight storm when you have unlocked the tech or have a blight shield

  • Added graphics to virus protection codex entry

  • Added talking head to virus codex entry

  • Added Elain virus voice sample

  • Made virus more noticeable, added more warnings and added some content to the virus codex entry

  • Added some word highlighting to context and home register tooltips

  • Modified some bots to better allow for a no deploy, bot only run

  • Fixed tooltip for tech from showing required tech error when already unlocked

  • Made turrets not attack things not visible

  • Added obvious "In Grid" message to power tooltip

  • Show customized entity name in entity definition tooltip

  • Drop items in direction of where the mouse is when releasing drag-and-drop button

  • Make later bots require power

  • Show power details on entities that don't require power

  • Changed behavior tooltip to always say Behavior Controller and show behavior name in green

  • Show research time correctly

  • Fixed the getfreespace instruction to get the actual free space for an item

  • Don't auto save the game in credits

  • Allow mine behavior instruction to work with advanced miner and extractor

  • Increased voice volume by default

  • Various updates to item, component and codex descriptions

