Playtest Patch Notes Jan 13th

-
Added 8 storage 1x1 building
-
Copy item slot lock states when copying a blueprint
-
Store host session settings together with latest save slot name so "Continue" on the frontend automatically starts hosting the session again
-
Allow destroying dropped items by shooting them
-
Added faction lock button to diplomacy screen to prevent other players from joining (for now clickable by anyone in faction)
-
Renamed Small Bot and Beacon Kit
-
Moved Deconstructor to the starter tech
-
Added range to Deconstructor
-
Support command line argument '-continue' to automatically click "Continue" on the frontend menu
-
Lock slots in multi frame view when passing stacks to another unit
-
Changed "Leave Game" on game over screen to "Dismiss" to allow switching to another faction without restarting
-
Added ping, sort, connect, disconnect behavior instructions
-
Added ally radar filter value
-
Made enemy radar filter not include units of allied factions
-
Fix for disappearing meshes and effects when moving internal component with an effect to a non internal slot
-
Added effect when spawning explorer reward units
-
Made 20 foundation plate actually build only 20 foundation plate, not 100
-
Increased foundation plate stack to 40
-
Upped foundation speed boost and fixed description
-
Added miner speed boost to tooltip
-
Fixed mine behavior instruction
-
Changed Resimulator functionality
-
Fix flickering of home range effect
-
Trilobites have 1 more HP (3->4)
-
Made blight storm effect more noticeable
-
Increase warning time of blight storm and slightly increase timer
-
Allow moving through blight storm when you have unlocked the tech or have a blight shield
-
Added graphics to virus protection codex entry
-
Added talking head to virus codex entry
-
Added Elain virus voice sample
-
Made virus more noticeable, added more warnings and added some content to the virus codex entry
-
Added some word highlighting to context and home register tooltips
-
Modified some bots to better allow for a no deploy, bot only run
-
Fixed tooltip for tech from showing required tech error when already unlocked
-
Made turrets not attack things not visible
-
Added obvious "In Grid" message to power tooltip
-
Show customized entity name in entity definition tooltip
-
Drop items in direction of where the mouse is when releasing drag-and-drop button
-
Make later bots require power
-
Show power details on entities that don't require power
-
Changed behavior tooltip to always say Behavior Controller and show behavior name in green
-
Show research time correctly
-
Fixed the getfreespace instruction to get the actual free space for an item
-
Don't auto save the game in credits
-
Allow mine behavior instruction to work with advanced miner and extractor
-
Increased voice volume by default
-
Various updates to item, component and codex descriptions
Desynced Playtest update for 13 January 2023
Playtest Patch Notes Jan 13th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update