Build 10315791 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 13:06:22 UTC by Wendy

-We changed the sleeping time to 9 am. (You can sleep at any time of the day from 9 am.)

-At your request, we have removed the insomnia and fainting effect.

-Customer requesting 0 count items has been fixed.

-The bug of animals walking in the air has been fixed.