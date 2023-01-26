 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 26 January 2023

Mercedes Benz-DLC & Patch 1.0.28

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mercedes Benz DLC
  • Fixed driveshaft in Atom Renton
  • Fixed oil pans in Mazda engines
  • Aston Martin DBX and Vantage are now to be found in junkyard and barns
  • Added missing tuning parts for Porsche DLC
  • Fixed game freeze when trying to load broken localization mod from workshop
  • Fixed game freeze when trying to load broken car mod from workshop
  • Fixed bug with taillight mounting

