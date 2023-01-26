- Mercedes Benz DLC
- Fixed driveshaft in Atom Renton
- Fixed oil pans in Mazda engines
- Aston Martin DBX and Vantage are now to be found in junkyard and barns
- Added missing tuning parts for Porsche DLC
- Fixed game freeze when trying to load broken localization mod from workshop
- Fixed game freeze when trying to load broken car mod from workshop
- Fixed bug with taillight mounting
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 26 January 2023
Mercedes Benz-DLC & Patch 1.0.28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Content Depot 1190001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update