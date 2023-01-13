 Skip to content

Outer Space: War Gears update for 13 January 2023

Build 28

Share · View all patches · Build 10315777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • New lobby map for online mode.
  • Changes to the deathmatch map.
  • Makes it easier to equip weapons in online mode.
  • Net code improvements.
  • Adds more sounds.
  • Various other minor changes.

