Bebop update for 13 January 2023

Bebop's New Look

Bebop update for 13 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Our programmers were very disappointed with their work on Bebop, so they've been trying to improve their artistic skills and decided to give you guys an even better Bebop! He's looks very dashy and elegant now, the way he's supposed to be.

