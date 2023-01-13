Hot Fix for Laser

Greetings Keepers

thank you again for your plentiful bug reports! We looked into the trouble with lasers letting some projectiles through, despite claiming to shoot them down. During that, we figured out another issue with laser, where shots could block the laser from reaching a monster.

In the meantime, we are working on bundling up some cool additions and improvements into a new update. We'll share something in the next weeks, stay tuned :)



WIP cool stuff :D

Changelog v2.3

**

fixed monsters not getting hit by laser, if there is a projectile between monster and laser

fixed destroyed projectiles still catching the laser, allowing projectiles behind it to pass through

**

** scarab won't flash white when invulnerable and hit

fixed squidley getting stuck when trying to carry off a resource that is in the lift, but pushed onto an impassable ceiling

As always Should you encounter any bugs/issues while playing, please visit our support desk where someone can assist you https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1

Have fun :)