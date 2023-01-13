Version 1.0.6 is available!

What's new:
-
Fixed the bug with starting menu scene
-
Added the text label, which says, that skipping ability is available
-
Added Spanish localization
-
Added Bulgarian localization
-
Added Hungarian localization
