A Second Before The War update for 13 January 2023

Version 1.0.6 is available!

Build 10315665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  • Fixed the bug with starting menu scene

  • Added the text label, which says, that skipping ability is available

  • Added Spanish localization

  • Added Bulgarian localization

  • Added Hungarian localization

