GTFO update for 13 January 2023

The Warden Stats for GTFO so far

Patchnotes
Last December marked the first anniversary of GTFO out of Early Access and three years since the first release back in December 2019. And what accomplishments you, the prisoners, have made.

These are the statistics since the very beginning, and we are particularly proud of the revive numbers. GTFO is truly a game of working together.

Since the release of ALT://Rundown 1.0, no content is deleted from GTFO – it will just grow. There are currently three Rundowns available, with 26 nail-biting expeditions for your team to experience, and we will continue to release more content over the year to come.

