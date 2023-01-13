Added display of bonus enemies on the calendar before 40th day
Reduced the maximum amount of damage that mech can take per second from 60 to 6
Added a little force so the swarm would keep its distance from mechs
Increased the health of the frog boss by 3 times
Changed the underwater missiles research type to passability
Reduced monster knockback from rocket explosions by 20%
Increased health of the leg parts of the Crab Boss
Added missile summon phase for Crab Boss
Reduced recoil from ballistic weapons underwater
Improved visibility of underwater currents
Improved the display of research icons at the end-day stats
Increased boss scatter distance from the player at the game start
Added color change for temperature indicator on battle cards
Added animation for the quick repair menu in the hangar
Reduced the size of the double-speed sign
Added the ability to rescue destroyed mechs from battle
The diehard talent now always saves the pilot if the mech is rescued from the map
Removed the chance to save the mech from the map
Reduced bonus injuries of the rescued mech
Added an algorithm to teleport mechs if they are behind a wall
Reduced camera room borders
Added additional memory cleanup when changing rooms in the maze
Reduced shotgun modifier rate of fire
The zone of fire modifier now increases the duration of the area of the fire for the flamethrower
AP modifier now increases the projectile life time
Reduced armor penetration for fragmentation ammunition
Removed recoil from the railgun
Increased energy consumption for heavy ballistics and missiles to 5
Reduced centipede's stretch in the maze when spawning
Increasing the centipede's base speed by 20%
Added random timing modifier for centipede's phases
The centipede now can break walls
Added a rage phase for both bosses when losing half their HP
The Centipede accelerates twice, losing armor.
The crab grows tentacles and begins to reflect all projectiles when summoning monsters. Also will grapple mechs with tentacles.
The rocket barrage program now increases reload time by 10 times
Increased mech hook radius from 3 to 4 cells
Reduced the brightness of flashes from gunshots
Added flashes for tesla weapons
Added a display of damage received when taking damage with a mech (didn't see it work, too many effects)
Increased the health of the swarm by 20%
Increased differences in swarm movement speed
Added speed boost to swarm during enemies attack phase
Increased the health bonus to the swarm in infected areas
Doubled spawn rate of monsters from spawners
Doubled the health and limb regeneration of the crab boss
Mech's repair formula has been changed. The pilot skill now affects repair speed instead of the number of points.
Decreased speed of damage rise of the SnakeHead's beam
Tornadoes now reduce mech's stability based on impact resistance
Tornadoes now have a life time
Fixed a bug with instant annihilation of monsters by a yellow type of weapon if their armor is reduced below zero
Increased number of days to research thin armor plates
Added additional module and research (point defense system against missiles)
Fixed being able to click on hangar menu items when the mission start menu is open
Fixed not dealing fire damage after hitting a wall for the areas of fire
Minor code optimizations for combat
Fixed incorrect calculation of reload time when using the rocket barrage without the simultaneous reload program
Fixed drawing of holes from explosions
Fixed being able to click send mech button from other menus
Fixed boss not being destroyed after damaging more than 3 legs
Fixed the ability to call the document of the pilot when it's not visible
If your saves are not working correctly or something is bugged, use oneversionback branch.
Icons in your components' order may be displayed wrong for items from the old save. It will go away after the component is done
