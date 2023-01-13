Added display of bonus enemies on the calendar before 40th day

Reduced the maximum amount of damage that mech can take per second from 60 to 6

Added a little force so the swarm would keep its distance from mechs

Increased the health of the frog boss by 3 times

Changed the underwater missiles research type to passability

Reduced monster knockback from rocket explosions by 20%

Increased health of the leg parts of the Crab Boss

Added missile summon phase for Crab Boss

Reduced recoil from ballistic weapons underwater

Improved visibility of underwater currents

Improved the display of research icons at the end-day stats

Increased boss scatter distance from the player at the game start

Added color change for temperature indicator on battle cards

Added animation for the quick repair menu in the hangar

Reduced the size of the double-speed sign

Added the ability to rescue destroyed mechs from battle

The diehard talent now always saves the pilot if the mech is rescued from the map

Removed the chance to save the mech from the map

Reduced bonus injuries of the rescued mech

Added an algorithm to teleport mechs if they are behind a wall

Reduced camera room borders

Added additional memory cleanup when changing rooms in the maze

Reduced shotgun modifier rate of fire

The zone of fire modifier now increases the duration of the area of the fire for the flamethrower

AP modifier now increases the projectile life time

Reduced armor penetration for fragmentation ammunition

Removed recoil from the railgun

Increased energy consumption for heavy ballistics and missiles to 5

Reduced centipede's stretch in the maze when spawning

Increasing the centipede's base speed by 20%

Added random timing modifier for centipede's phases

The centipede now can break walls

Added a rage phase for both bosses when losing half their HP

The Centipede accelerates twice, losing armor.

The crab grows tentacles and begins to reflect all projectiles when summoning monsters. Also will grapple mechs with tentacles.

The rocket barrage program now increases reload time by 10 times

Increased mech hook radius from 3 to 4 cells

Reduced the brightness of flashes from gunshots

Added flashes for tesla weapons

Added a display of damage received when taking damage with a mech (didn't see it work, too many effects)

Increased the health of the swarm by 20%

Increased differences in swarm movement speed

Added speed boost to swarm during enemies attack phase

Increased the health bonus to the swarm in infected areas

Doubled spawn rate of monsters from spawners

Doubled the health and limb regeneration of the crab boss

Mech's repair formula has been changed. The pilot skill now affects repair speed instead of the number of points.

Decreased speed of damage rise of the SnakeHead's beam

Tornadoes now reduce mech's stability based on impact resistance

Tornadoes now have a life time

Fixed a bug with instant annihilation of monsters by a yellow type of weapon if their armor is reduced below zero

Increased number of days to research thin armor plates

Added additional module and research (point defense system against missiles)

Fixed being able to click on hangar menu items when the mission start menu is open

Fixed not dealing fire damage after hitting a wall for the areas of fire

Minor code optimizations for combat

Fixed incorrect calculation of reload time when using the rocket barrage without the simultaneous reload program

Fixed drawing of holes from explosions

Fixed being able to click send mech button from other menus

Fixed boss not being destroyed after damaging more than 3 legs

Fixed the ability to call the document of the pilot when it's not visible

If your saves are not working correctly or something is bugged, use oneversionback branch.

Icons in your components' order may be displayed wrong for items from the old save. It will go away after the component is done

btw here is a discord link for other stuff, news, help, and whatever about the game

https://discord.gg/TXJckyg5uD