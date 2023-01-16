- Made player rotation smoother while interacting with an animal
- Corrected refreshing of Animals To Take In panel
- Fixed issues that sometimes occured while picking up animals
- Fixed an issue with the gate that happens when taking in and giving out animals
- Fixed ball throwing
- Fixed hygiene change when washing an animal
- Fixed loading animal's hygiene bar
- Fixed unbinding animals from washing station
Animal Shelter update for 16 January 2023
Patch 1.1.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
