Animal Shelter update for 16 January 2023

Patch 1.1.20

Build 10315553

  • Made player rotation smoother while interacting with an animal
  • Corrected refreshing of Animals To Take In panel
  • Fixed issues that sometimes occured while picking up animals
  • Fixed an issue with the gate that happens when taking in and giving out animals
  • Fixed ball throwing
  • Fixed hygiene change when washing an animal
  • Fixed loading animal's hygiene bar
  • Fixed unbinding animals from washing station

