 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jylko: Through The Song update for 13 January 2023

Introduction of Events & Mini Games

Share · View all patches · Build 10315542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A way to break the roguelike routine :

New event and mini game : Free Fall
(more to come soon)

Other changes :

Bug fixes, visual improvement, Ui improvement
New leaderboard
Adding Lvl of players on leaderboard
New animations (falling)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2097101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link