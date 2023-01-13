Update with some corrections and additions

-Fixed a problem where the left-right door-opening announcement broadcast was reversed.
-Fixed a problem that could cause the view to be skewed when moving the viewpoint.
・開扉予告放送が左右逆になっていたのを修正しました。
・視点移動で視界が斜めになる場合がある問題を修正しました。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Fixed a problem where the left-right door-opening announcement broadcast was reversed.
-Fixed a problem that could cause the view to be skewed when moving the viewpoint.
・開扉予告放送が左右逆になっていたのを修正しました。
・視点移動で視界が斜めになる場合がある問題を修正しました。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update