TRAIN CREW update for 13 January 2023

Update with some corrections and additions

-Fixed a problem where the left-right door-opening announcement broadcast was reversed.
-Fixed a problem that could cause the view to be skewed when moving the viewpoint.

・開扉予告放送が左右逆になっていたのを修正しました。
・視点移動で視界が斜めになる場合がある問題を修正しました。

