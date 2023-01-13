 Skip to content

微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 13 January 2023

Update Log 2023.01.13 (v0.6.10.0007)

  • Added the guide before flying to the Crystal Hill after the story with Velia.
  • Added the guide after repairing the music box.
  • Fix the problem that the inventory cannot be opened after exit a Boss fight with menu.
  • Optimize the input tutorial of controllers.
  • Optimize some texts.
  • Fix other program bugs that are not obvious.

At present, there is a very low probability that the battle challenge in Dark Remains can not be completed. If you encounter it, you can try to exit the game and challenge again. We are working hard to investigate and will fix it as soon as possible!

