Paleon pre-Alpha 1.15.2

Features:
- Cold and hunger indicator
Updates/Changes:
- "Charcoal kiln" and "Coal" are unlocked in the "Copper smelting" technology
- Moving the "Spinning wheel" technology to the Bronze Age
