Paleon update for 13 January 2023

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.15.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10315385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Cold and hunger indicator

Updates/Changes:

  • "Charcoal kiln" and "Coal" are unlocked in the "Copper smelting" technology
  • Moving the "Spinning wheel" technology to the Bronze Age

