Ver. 1.3.19 patch notes, BUG FIXES, Optimization and a new important feature!

Hello everyone! We finally make a big update in the first month! In this update, we made some new features and of course serval bug fixes and optimizations. But this is the first time that we make a Workshop, so there are not many interfaces open this time.

功能新增

You can check the Roadmap in the login screen.

You can check your savedatas in the login screen.

Add Workshop interface. Now you can experience some initial custom mod functions(We will keeping adding more features in the future). Here are some simple and convenient functions: Localization. You can add your own language in the game now. Custom voice. Now you can upload the voice files of all texts you made.



Introduction about Workshop

The game currently supports external configuration import, when the game detects the module that subcribed in Workshop, it will actively load the local Workshop downloaded file after entering the game.

Here's the Steamcommunity Link:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1477070/workshop/



When the module is subscribed and downloaded successfully, a new module option will be added in the game.

(Notice: Currently the game does not support dynamic refresh of subscription module,so each time you need to restart the game to update)



In addition to the switch button of module, there's also a priority input box. When there is a conflict between multiple identical modules, the module with the higher priority (larger number) will take effect first.

Due to the simplicity of the Workshop functions, the following will be a direct description of the supported MOD functions:

Optimization:

The trait Blessing of the Spider God has been changed which has two different effect while Wake and Sleep. New effect wile Sleep:

Recover 1-3 SP whenever you win a battle.

The name and description of the action has been adjusted for whether the target is in an inoperative state during Search in Battle.

Adjustments for the Refine System: Some items don't need to be checked when crafting. Some items can be crafted with different skills (you can switch the recipe in the interface to see). Adjustment for the crafting consumption and disassembly consumption of some items.

Restrictions on clicking the battle log button when the prompt text for the start of a round appears.

Optimize the calculation logic for the effect of A Piece Leave of Green God.

Optimize the damage effect of fumble of Concealment.

Optimize some localization.

No more Pop-ups of spells gained in the Scenario Settlement (this does not affect the spells Anan forgot that he managed to remember)

BUG FIX: