Ver. 1.3.19 patch notes, BUG FIXES, Optimization and a new important feature!

Hello everyone! We finally make a big update in the first month! In this update, we made some new features and of course serval bug fixes and optimizations. But this is the first time that we make a Workshop, so there are not many interfaces open this time.
功能新增
-
You can check the Roadmap in the login screen.
-
You can check your savedatas in the login screen.
-
Add Workshop interface. Now you can experience some initial custom mod functions(We will keeping adding more features in the future). Here are some simple and convenient functions:
- Localization. You can add your own language in the game now.
- Custom voice. Now you can upload the voice files of all texts you made.
Introduction about Workshop
The game currently supports external configuration import, when the game detects the module that subcribed in Workshop, it will actively load the local Workshop downloaded file after entering the game.
Here's the Steamcommunity Link:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1477070/workshop/
When the module is subscribed and downloaded successfully, a new module option will be added in the game.
(Notice: Currently the game does not support dynamic refresh of subscription module,so each time you need to restart the game to update)
In addition to the switch button of module, there's also a priority input box. When there is a conflict between multiple identical modules, the module with the higher priority (larger number) will take effect first.
Due to the simplicity of the Workshop functions, the following will be a direct description of the supported MOD functions:
Optimization:
- The trait Blessing of the Spider God has been changed which has two different effect while Wake and Sleep. New effect wile Sleep:
- Recover 1-3 SP whenever you win a battle.
- The name and description of the action has been adjusted for whether the target is in an inoperative state during Search in Battle.
- Adjustments for the Refine System: Some items don't need to be checked when crafting. Some items can be crafted with different skills (you can switch the recipe in the interface to see). Adjustment for the crafting consumption and disassembly consumption of some items.
- Restrictions on clicking the battle log button when the prompt text for the start of a round appears.
- Optimize the calculation logic for the effect of A Piece Leave of Green God.
- Optimize the damage effect of fumble of Concealment.
- Optimize some localization.
- No more Pop-ups of spells gained in the Scenario Settlement (this does not affect the spells Anan forgot that he managed to remember)
BUG FIX:
- Fixed a bug that the Deconstruction of reason trait could cause attributes to not be retained correctly when switching between Wake and Sleep.
- Fix a bug that the effect of Beasts in the Shadow cannot decrease Willpower to 0 when the True Love trait take effect.
- Fix the bug that Flower of Blood doesn't take effect when enemy in the front line dies.
- Now the Voorish Sign sound effect will not continue to play when returning to the lobby after it has taken effect.
- Luck can be consumed to 0 now.
- The last character model selection residue is now cleared when creating a new character.
- Added a pop-up prompt to delete the archive when entering the module.
- Adjust the sonsumption of attributess while using a spell.(Notice: The Mana consumption of a spell is not counted as a "SP drain" when interacting with other effects if it is converted to a SP drain when your Mana is low.)
- Fixed a bug that when performing a search action within a battle could cause the item to not be removed from the target.
- Fix a bug that temporary bonus dice were not cleared instantly in some cases, which resulting in abnormal results.
- Thanks for players, we found a Time Paradox in All-in-One and One-in-All and we fixed it.
- Fix a bug that sudden changes in traits would cause a cumulative number of trait shifts.
Changed files in this update