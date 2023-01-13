HOT FIX: End Round duplicate message hot fix.

VERSION: Salty Snow #1.24 (public).

Just a real quick one while I work on the next big update.

This just fixes a bug that has been annoying me for a while where the ROUND ENDED message actually is duplicated.

This wasn't a major problem, but it's one less thing to worry about.

I have also added some minor texture changes to the online lobby map, there were some untexture catwalks behind the character stage.

I haven't got a lot of work done the last 2 days unfortunately due to another spinal injury (same as last one) which is causing a lot of discomfort (especially when seated or standing) which means I am mostly just laying down in bed at the moment to help with recovery.

I've taken a week off my day job to also help with recovery, and getting some scans done hopefully next week so I can work out exactly what the extent of my injury is.

This unfortunately does mean that game dev will be halted a little bit until I am able to sit down for more than 10mins without sciatic pain.

Anyway, that'll do for now!

ROCK ON!