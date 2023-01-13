Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98869

Bug fixes and updates
- Newly added special enemies, now when the enemy level reaches 20 or above, there is a chance to appear in the level. Only the use of scene weapons can cause effective damage to it.
- Now in the room that inherits the progress of the level, the equipment cannot be used.
- Now when the max shield is increased, the current shield is also increased.
- Fixed variant 3 of shield soldier skill 2, only the rear has shock waves.
- Fixed that when holding the item [Converter], the blood volume did not drop to 1 point.
- Fixed item [Bloody Shawl] not stacking correctly.
- Fixed the problem that in the room that inherits the progress of the level, the inheriting engineer will drop equipment.
Changed files in this update