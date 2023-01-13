 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 13 January 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98869

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Newly added special enemies, now when the enemy level reaches 20 or above, there is a chance to appear in the level. Only the use of scene weapons can cause effective damage to it.
  • Now in the room that inherits the progress of the level, the equipment cannot be used.
  • Now when the max shield is increased, the current shield is also increased.
  • Fixed variant 3 of shield soldier skill 2, only the rear has shock waves.
  • Fixed that when holding the item [Converter], the blood volume did not drop to 1 point.
  • Fixed item [Bloody Shawl] not stacking correctly.
  • Fixed the problem that in the room that inherits the progress of the level, the inheriting engineer will drop equipment.

