v 0.96 released!

Hi everyone,

here is a regular update, the changes:

add script up to chapter 20 (out of 22)

and a bit of chapter 21,

change Trickster weapon type (staff to sword),

revert and rebalance some skills,

characters recruited late don't get their subclass rings

(this make late game harder but it is still easy),

you can still get them in the extra zone though,

get Clarent sword in chapter 21 (you can only get one).

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: we are finally near the end of early access!