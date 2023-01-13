UPDATE: 0.4.65
- Tournament WORLD leaderboard now has ONLINE status for top players and you will be able to visit their active table from their profiles as audience.
- The audience count on a room is now displayed on the top right corner as "viewers". The count doesn't include the players already sitting on the table.
- Greatly improved rewards for Friend Referrals... claim upto 1500 VIP Tokens
- Other fixes and improvements
UPDATE
- Introducing Private Tables system.
- Now you will be able to create your own private tables and invite your buddies, friends or other players to join your table. Available in regular Texas Holde'm and SitNGoModes.
- Private Table uses new chip type called BuddyChips... your standard chips will be automatically converted to BuddyChips on the time of Buy-In to a private table. Private table rewards will also be awarded as BuddyChips.
- Check the FAQ in Private Table for more details
UPDATE:
- Player profile pages will have a green dot online indicator over the player profile picture
- If a user is currently playing on a table, opening their profile will show option for other to Visit the room and optionally Join the table.
- Updated table designs in Texas Holdem and SitNGo tables
