Poker Legends: Tournaments update for 13 January 2023

UPDATE: 0.4.65

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Tournament WORLD leaderboard now has ONLINE status for top players and you will be able to visit their active table from their profiles as audience.
  • The audience count on a room is now displayed on the top right corner as "viewers". The count doesn't include the players already sitting on the table.
  • Greatly improved rewards for Friend Referrals... claim upto 1500 VIP Tokens
  • Other fixes and improvements

UPDATE

  • Introducing Private Tables system.
  • Now you will be able to create your own private tables and invite your buddies, friends or other players to join your table. Available in regular Texas Holde'm and SitNGoModes.
  • Private Table uses new chip type called BuddyChips... your standard chips will be automatically converted to BuddyChips on the time of Buy-In to a private table. Private table rewards will also be awarded as BuddyChips.
  • Check the FAQ in Private Table for more details

UPDATE:

  • Player profile pages will have a green dot online indicator over the player profile picture
  • If a user is currently playing on a table, opening their profile will show option for other to Visit the room and optionally Join the table.
  • Updated table designs in Texas Holdem and SitNGo tables

