V2.11 Some important fixes

Fixed that some buildings could not be placed on uneven ground, and improved the ground detection function of all buildings, which can better adapt to slopes or uneven ground. Move the mouse up and down to adjust the height of the building to detect the ground, Press R to rotate, If the preview building turns green, it can be placed, but still It is recommended that buildings should be placed on open and flat ground.

Bottled water can be stacked to a maximum of 10 bottles

Now stone can also be used to smelt iron, put the stone into the furnace to smelt, stone is easy to get, but the smelting speed is much slower than iron ore, smelting one iron ingot from stone in 5 minutes, so you need to build more furnaces.

Fixed the problem that the UI of the inventory interface was stacked together in some resolutions

Fixed Campfire 2 name error and picked up as wrong recycling item, campfire cannot be picked up for recycling.

Reduced the frequency of rainy weather, which may affect your farming, rain can automatically irrigate your crops

Add menu music

The water collection speed of the water collector has been modified to collect a bottle of water in 3 minutes. Your first task is to build a large number of water collectors to ensure that there is water for drinking and irrigating crops. You can press Left Ctrl + Left Mouse Button to click on an item to quickly transfer it to your backpack.

Fixed description error for metal water bottle.

Change the simulated physical collision body of the coconut to prevent rolling too far

v1 button binding repair, fixed the bug that the Y axis of the mouse cannot be used due to the setting input. Note:

Additional things to do:

C:\Users\your username\AppData\Local\MyIsland\Saved\Config\Windows and WindowsNoEditor ,Find Input.ini in the two directories and delete them,

C:\Users\your username\AppData\Local\MyIsland\Saved\SaveGames,find ControlSettings.sav and InputDefaults.sav and delete them, then run the game, reset the default values ​​and click the button binding reset on the control interface of the v1 menu.

U｡･.･｡U There will be more important updates and new content in the future, I wish you a pleasant game time, there are only a few days before the Lunar New Year, Happy new year!(⁎˃ᆺ˂)