1.1 Update + Free Tomb Raider Special Pack Out Now!

Hey everyone!

The TOMB RAIDER Special Pack is available now, free to all owners of PowerWash Simulator!

Here's the trailer:



What's in this pack?

A mini-campaign that sees you cleaning the iconic Croft Manor and its grounds, including five new levels:

Croft Manor, Lara Croft's Obstacle Course and Quad Bike (one level), Lara Croft's Jeep and Motorboat (one level), Croft Manor's Maze, and Croft Manor's Treasure Room.

What's Next?

Yes it's official! The Midgar Special Pack, our next free content pack, is coming soon!

More details and teasers soon!

1.1 Other Changes

Save button added.

Reset dirt button added.

Press this button to reset all partially washed objects. Anything fully clean will remain clean. This will help with any save corruptions and out-of-sync washing. It can also be used to let multiplayer players join rapidly by reducing the save file size that needs to be transferred between players if you are having connection problems.

Research Edition Rewards

This is the Research Edition drip which is now available to all study participants!

Including:

3 washer skins, body skin, and gloves.

The branch is unique collaboration between FuturLab and independent researchers from the Oxford Internet Institute.

This is a one-of-a-kind anonymous research study centred around the wellbeing of PowerWash Simulator's players

More info on how to take part, claim rewards and find out more about the study: https://futurlab.co.uk/oxfordstudy/

Fixes/QOL

Dirt Highlight fixed

Various achievements fixes

Various Timelapse fixes

UI performance improvements

Improved UI and new menus to host the DLC

More!

Known Issues and Workarounds

HUD may get hidden when joining a co-op game.

Workaround: Open your tablet (escape/start)

Going from a Tomb Raider Special job to a Free Play job can break the co-op button.

Workaround: game restart will fix.

Washing done by co-op host whilst someone joins may not appear clean in non-host's view upon connecting.

Workarounds: wait til players join to wash, or restart level and reopen, though it shouldn't be noticeable or effect overall completion.

If you spot anything else, our Discord is a great place to see live updated workarounds and issue trackers: https://discord.gg/powerwashsimulator

Short FAQ

That's all, folks. If you have any more questions you think we should answer about 1.1, let us know below in the replies! Thanks again for being awesome, and we hope you enjoy cleaning up the Croft Manor as much as we did making it dirty!

