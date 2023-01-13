A minor update has gone live!

Hello RUMBLE fighters!

Ever since we launched our feedback platform, which can be found here: https://feedback.bucketheadentertainment.com/, one request has been at the top of the list. The ability to skip the animated opening sequence of the game has been the #1 voted for request since the platform went up.

Well, rejoice, as we're happy to be able to tell you that skipping the opening sequence is now possible!

We weren't planning on releasing an update this week, but this addition was so simple that we decided to go ahead and do it anyway. The option can be found on the Options Slab, under the Visuals category. It functions as a toggle, meaning that the opening sequence will automatically be skipped every time you launch the game when the option is set to "Skip". It's set to "Play" by default.

We greatly appreciate you taking the time to communicate to us what you believe to be important for the game, thank you. We will continue to closely monitor your feedback for as long as you continue providing it. We can't promise everything you ask for will get implemented, but we'll do our bests to get the realistic suggestions done.

That's it, thanks y'all!

RUMBLE Version 0.2.2 Patch Notes

CHANGES

A new option has been added to the options slab with which you can choose to skip the animated opening sequence.

FIXES

No bugs fixed this time around...

