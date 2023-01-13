Crew no more touching fish!!

This patch update fixes several serious bugs and optimizes the operating experience. Thank you for your support!
Reduce the toxicity of common foods;
Added a hover fix when the deck under the character is damaged;
Fixed character event timer debugging exception;
Fixed role not working exception (forced work attribute exception);
Added automatic "Alert" switch between combat and fire;
Add lighting time;
Speed up the Angle height change;
Temporarily restrict the use of beds only on board;
Changed files in this update