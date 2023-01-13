 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 13 January 2023

Crew no more touching fish!!

Build 10314832

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch update fixes several serious bugs and optimizes the operating experience. Thank you for your support!

  • Reduce the toxicity of common foods;

  • Added a hover fix when the deck under the character is damaged;

  • Fixed character event timer debugging exception;

  • Fixed role not working exception (forced work attribute exception);

  • Added automatic "Alert" switch between combat and fire;

  • Add lighting time;

  • Speed up the Angle height change;

  • Temporarily restrict the use of beds only on board;

