January-February update plan (controller support, multi-language, etc.)

Dear players,

"Bio Prototype" has been released for almost a month ! Thank you for your support and suggestions this month, which gives us the motivation to make the game better and better ~ Thank you very much! ! ! !

In the past month, we have maintained an update frequency of 1 to 2 days, but as the Spring Festival approaches, we may have to take a break for a while~ the update will be suspended for about 2 weeks, I hope you will forgive us ! But we promise you:

1. In the next week, controller support will be added to the game! ! !

2. After returning from vacation, more languages ​​will be added to the game! ! ! ! At present, German, Japanese, French, Spanish and other languages ​​are being translated rapidly, and it is expected to gradually join the game after the Spring Festival! The official version will be released at about the end of February and the beginning of March! !

3. Wish all friends a happy Chinese New Year in advance!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1498040/_/