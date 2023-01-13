 Skip to content

Conqueror's Blade update for 13 January 2023

Ring in the Year of Rabbit in Snow Rabbit Attire

Speaking of four famous sacred mountains, Kailash comes fiirst. The walls of snow and ice peaks are shaped like lotus flowers, they shine like Buddha's light under thesun. People who live in this area could tell dozens of legends and stories about this place. Despite the harsh rnatural environment which became the home for the most violent snowstorms, common folks are destinedI to stay enthusiastic for a lifetime. The body of Kailash rabbit might be weak, but his spirit is nurtured with theaura of this iconic place.

A house unit sharing event will be held during the Lunar New Year event to enable warlords to command more units.

