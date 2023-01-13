- Improved character list, mission list and other list performance.
- Fixed character localized name issue.
- Fixed mission stuck bug.
- Fixed freezes on playing match 3 game.
- Fixed some other minor bugs.
Love Tavern update for 13 January 2023
v1.2.2 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
