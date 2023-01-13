 Skip to content

Love Tavern update for 13 January 2023

v1.2.2 Update Notes

Build 10314669

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved character list, mission list and other list performance.
  • Fixed character localized name issue.
  • Fixed mission stuck bug.
  • Fixed freezes on playing match 3 game.
  • Fixed some other minor bugs.

