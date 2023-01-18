Major Update 1.1.0 is now available!

I hope you all have a wonderful nightmare today!

Thanks for your patience!

We hope that everyone who has already seen the end of the story, as well as those who are just starting to play, will be pleased with this update.

We think everyone will be happy with this update.

ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー

General balance adjustment to make the game easier to play.

Added "HIMITSU CHALLENGE" for users who have completed World 8

Added highscore ranking

Added 6 new accessories

Changed the performance of the score bag/compact mirror.

Changed TIPS for each stage so they can be checked from the MAIN MENU

Adjusted auto-aim

Improved performance and fixed minor bugs.

Official Steam Deck support

ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー

The long awaited "HIMITSU CHALLENGE" has been added to all stages of the game!

We have also added new accessories, so please try different combinations.

And for all the hardcore players out there, here it comes!

The HIGH SCORE RANKING is finally here. And it's cross-platform!

We look forward to seeing your scores.

Finally, the PS5/PS4/Switch versions are now available!

The above updates are of course included in the consumer version.

If you've already played the Steam version, we hope you'll take a look at how we've optimized the game for each platform.

Nintendo eShop : here

PlayStation Store: here

We also made a new trailer!

It focuses on the story of the game. Please take a look.



So, continue to have a good nightmare!!!