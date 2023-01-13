 Skip to content

Tribu update for 13 January 2023

v1.0.2

v1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Add] F12 Steam screenshot
  • [Fix] bug infinite items
  • [Fix] player movement speed
  • [Fix] Sometimes when using the bow the arrow was not being fired.
  • Collisions improved but will continue improve them.

