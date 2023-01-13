- [Add] F12 Steam screenshot
- [Fix] bug infinite items
- [Fix] player movement speed
- [Fix] Sometimes when using the bow the arrow was not being fired.
- Collisions improved but will continue improve them.
Tribu update for 13 January 2023
v1.0.2
