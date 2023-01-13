New Year's Feast - Seasonal Level - Out NOW!

There’s a new seasonal level, New Year’s Feast, and it’s available now with the latest patch! We like to break from reality with our extra and seasonal levels, and we’ve had a lot of fun making this one. Play it by clicking on the lantern that has appeared in the main menu.



It’s almost time for Lunar New Year, and the fire ant queen is making her famous New Year's Eve hotpot for her family and friends. However, in the chaos of the party preparations, her daughters have forgotten to forage for the ingredients for the broth. Help them find the correct spices in time for dinner, whilst making liberal use of festive firecrackers to clear enemies and shorten your path.

It’s not just a fire ant level, though - this New Year’s party has many guests who have gotten lost in the undergrowth. Rescue them from peril and bring them home safely - to show their gratitude, they’ll add their species to your colony!

This is a very special seasonal level and we can’t wait for you to have a go - so jump right in! There are a bunch of other fixes and changes that also arrive with this patch, so let’s break down the full patch notes.

V0.30215 Patch Notes

Headline Feature - New Year’s Feast

Help the fire ant queen gather ingredients for her New Year’s hotpot

There’s an explosive accompaniment to go along with the broth

Rescue friendly ants to add their species to your colony

New artwork & music set the tone of this festive level

Other Fixes & Changes