Huckleberry Fields Forever update for 13 January 2023

Update Notes for January 13

Build 10314112

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Improvements
  • Make the early levels easier based on feedback
  • Add "Flying birds" level feeling
  • Angle flying birds toward target
  • Add sound effects to enemy spawn points
  • Bird nests get destroyed if the ground beneath them is removed
  • Improve level loading times
Level Editor Improvements
  • Add Motocross tiles to episode editor
  • Allow setting the starting visibility of tiles in episodes
  • Add more songs to the list of songs in the level editor
Bugs
  • Fix spawn points making sounds when not on screen
  • Fix two bugs which caused some community episodes to crash
  • Fix prizes being given out before an episode is published

