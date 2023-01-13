Update Notes for January 13

General Improvements
- Make the early levels easier based on feedback
- Add "Flying birds" level feeling
- Angle flying birds toward target
- Add sound effects to enemy spawn points
- Bird nests get destroyed if the ground beneath them is removed
- Improve level loading times
Level Editor Improvements
- Add Motocross tiles to episode editor
- Allow setting the starting visibility of tiles in episodes
- Add more songs to the list of songs in the level editor
Bugs
- Fix spawn points making sounds when not on screen
- Fix two bugs which caused some community episodes to crash
- Fix prizes being given out before an episode is published
