Mechabellum update for 13 January 2023 Update 0.6.166

Energy tower destruction experience reduced from 300 to 200 (assist experience is also reduced simultaneously) The experience required to upgrade Rhino has been increased by a small amount The experience required to upgrade the steel ball has been slightly increased The experience required to upgrade the hammer has been reduced by a small amount Steel Ball/Hammer [Damage Sharing] The health bonus of technology is adjusted from 140% to 130% Marksman [Range Enhancement] technology price reduced to 300 Melting Point, Vulcan, Fortress, Overlord [Armor Enhancement] technology price reduced to 200 Overlord [naval gun] damage reduced to 12000, each level increases attack power by 12000 Overlord【High Explosive Ammo】price reduced to 100 Fortress [Air Defense Barrage] damage increased to 900, range decreased to 160