Update 0.6.166

【0.6.166 update】
Energy tower destruction experience reduced from 300 to 200 (assist experience is also reduced simultaneously)
The experience required to upgrade Rhino has been increased by a small amount
The experience required to upgrade the steel ball has been slightly increased
The experience required to upgrade the hammer has been reduced by a small amount
Steel Ball/Hammer [Damage Sharing] The health bonus of technology is adjusted from 140% to 130%
Marksman [Range Enhancement] technology price reduced to 300
Melting Point, Vulcan, Fortress, Overlord [Armor Enhancement] technology price reduced to 200
Overlord [naval gun] damage reduced to 12000, each level increases attack power by 12000
Overlord【High Explosive Ammo】price reduced to 100
Fortress [Air Defense Barrage] damage increased to 900, range decreased to 160
Changed files in this update