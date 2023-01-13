 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 13 January 2023

Update 0.6.166

Share · View all patches · Build 10314018

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【0.6.166 update】

Energy tower destruction experience reduced from 300 to 200 (assist experience is also reduced simultaneously)
The experience required to upgrade Rhino has been increased by a small amount
The experience required to upgrade the steel ball has been slightly increased
The experience required to upgrade the hammer has been reduced by a small amount
Steel Ball/Hammer [Damage Sharing] The health bonus of technology is adjusted from 140% to 130%
Marksman [Range Enhancement] technology price reduced to 300
Melting Point, Vulcan, Fortress, Overlord [Armor Enhancement] technology price reduced to 200
Overlord [naval gun] damage reduced to 12000, each level increases attack power by 12000
Overlord【High Explosive Ammo】price reduced to 100
Fortress [Air Defense Barrage] damage increased to 900, range decreased to 160

