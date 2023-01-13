EA Update v0.3.0.14 Released

Hotfix for yesterdays release. One of my optimisations broke initial ship placement in scenarios!
Sorry for that, Nick
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix for yesterdays release. One of my optimisations broke initial ship placement in scenarios!
Sorry for that, Nick
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update