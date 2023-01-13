 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 13 January 2023

EA Update v0.3.0.14 Released

Build 10313790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for yesterdays release. One of my optimisations broke initial ship placement in scenarios!

Sorry for that, Nick

